NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 300 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Markel by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,144.00.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 82 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total transaction of $1,805,715.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at $104,443,759.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MKL opened at $1,220.37 on Friday. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $761.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,222.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,171.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,067.22.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.