Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s 2nd Largest Position

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.4% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $110,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $605,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $613,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,314,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 175 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,242 shares of company stock worth $384,691,177. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,291.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,266.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3,202.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,330.00 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,135.79.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

