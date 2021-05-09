Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $26.42 and last traded at $26.22, with a volume of 6341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 302.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $3.99. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 74.87% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $599.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $200,578.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,297,000 after buying an additional 167,914 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 813,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 199,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 38,282 shares during the period. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

