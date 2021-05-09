Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $90.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.89.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $518,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,524.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 23,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $1,088,961.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,072,000 after purchasing an additional 472,186 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

