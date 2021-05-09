Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.89.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DCPH stock opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.49. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.50.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $245,178.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,186. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,267,000 after purchasing an additional 75,145 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,353,000 after purchasing an additional 487,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.