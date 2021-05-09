Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Downgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Roth Capital currently has $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $32.00.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. National Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.71.

BLDP stock opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 752.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

