CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target Raised to $210.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CDW. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.50.

CDW stock opened at $174.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. CDW has a 52 week low of $93.75 and a 52 week high of $184.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.08 and its 200 day moving average is $147.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

In other CDW news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,435 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CDW by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

