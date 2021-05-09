Carry (CRE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.29 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Carry has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $129.33 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00016919 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00041676 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,347,746,557 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,832,783 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CREUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.