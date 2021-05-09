Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Holdings Raised by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,531 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $27,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TER. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TER. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

TER stock opened at $128.17 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,672 shares of company stock worth $14,488,401 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

