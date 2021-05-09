PGGM Investments Reduces Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 54,929 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.07% of Baxter International worth $29,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,164,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $655,084,000 after purchasing an additional 289,794 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,430,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $355,504,000 after purchasing an additional 61,090 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,102,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $329,199,000 after purchasing an additional 62,795 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,505,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,046,000 after purchasing an additional 401,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,438,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,657,000 after purchasing an additional 82,213 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $86.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.45.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

