PGGM Investments Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 137,133 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $185,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.23.

HD stock opened at $339.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $364.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.66. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $226.20 and a one year high of $339.81.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

