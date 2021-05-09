ScPrime (SCP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,523.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $5.17 million and $2,523.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 41,551,572 coins and its circulating supply is 34,867,961 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

