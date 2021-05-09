Mixin (XIN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $289,198.00

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One Mixin coin can currently be bought for approximately $753.07 or 0.01295930 BTC on exchanges. Mixin has a market cap of $413.72 million and approximately $289,198.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mixin Coin Profile

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,377 coins. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Buying and Selling Mixin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XINUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.