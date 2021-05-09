Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Cut to $91.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
MBUU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.75.
MBUU stock opened at $84.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.11. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $593,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415 in the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.
