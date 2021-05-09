Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Cut to $91.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.75.

MBUU stock opened at $84.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.11. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $593,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415 in the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

