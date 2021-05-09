Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period.

Shares of FTXR stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.12. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $34.27.

