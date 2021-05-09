Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $240.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $237.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.83.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $201.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.96. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

