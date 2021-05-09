NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,323 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 1,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its position in NVIDIA by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 40,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in NVIDIA by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 175 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,646 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA opened at $592.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $573.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.76 billion, a PE ratio of 96.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $303.79 and a 52-week high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.84.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.