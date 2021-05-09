CAPROCK Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,358,692.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,187,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,795,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425 over the last quarter.

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.03.

NYSE:A opened at $133.90 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $78.72 and a one year high of $137.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.19.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

