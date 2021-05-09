VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.79

Shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $3.69. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 41,667 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.80.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. This is an increase from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
VOC Energy Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VOC)
VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.
