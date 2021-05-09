Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.36

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.36 and traded as high as C$22.15. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$21.88, with a volume of 139,153 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on D.UN shares. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.25 to C$24.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.94, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.36.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

