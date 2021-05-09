Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.83

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.83 and traded as high as $5.44. Data I/O shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 27,204 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 13.24%.

In other Data I/O news, President Anthony Ambrose sold 26,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $149,625.16. Insiders own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Data I/O in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Data I/O by 20.4% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Data I/O in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Data I/O during the 4th quarter worth about $968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

About Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

