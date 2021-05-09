Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $265.91

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 265.91 ($3.47) and traded as high as GBX 303 ($3.96). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 297.70 ($3.89), with a volume of 1,497,552 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAB. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Babcock International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 465.14 ($6.08).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 268.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 265.91. The firm has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.