Loop Capital Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $415.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $405.00 to $415.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $389.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $384.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $360.45 and its 200 day moving average is $361.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

