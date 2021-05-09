Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $99.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.52.

Shares of CTSH opened at $74.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.81.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,414 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $796,303,000 after buying an additional 1,605,316 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 229,800 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $17,952,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

