Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Upgraded to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the cable giant’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Comcast’s FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $58.11 on Thursday. Comcast has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.
