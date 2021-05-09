Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Upgraded to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the cable giant’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Comcast’s FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $58.11 on Thursday. Comcast has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

