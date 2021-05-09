Spendcoin (SPND) Market Capitalization Achieves $76.08 Million

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $76.08 million and approximately $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spendcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00084802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00067570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00105600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.17 or 0.00787415 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,298.23 or 0.09125524 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00047531 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SPNDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.