Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $12.65 on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19.

FSNUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

