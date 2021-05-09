Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Announces Earnings Results

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 103.08%.

Shares of DNN opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $957.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.81.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNN. Raymond James increased their price target on Denison Mines from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

