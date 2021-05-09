UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $170.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.35.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $139.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $91.50 and a twelve month high of $140.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,535,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,200 shares of company stock worth $13,040,460. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.