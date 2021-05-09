Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

PSO stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. Pearson has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is 51.35%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

