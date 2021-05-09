T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It has developed a technology platform that is designed to offer a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies. The Company uses its T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets. It operates primarily in the United States. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.44.

T2 Biosystems stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.97. T2 Biosystems has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $176.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.72.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T2 Biosystems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 12.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

