The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on THG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.67.

THG opened at $141.58 on Wednesday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $80.79 and a 52-week high of $142.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.83 and its 200-day moving average is $119.44.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $649,463.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,861.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,586,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,478,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $19,871,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,145,000 after acquiring an additional 134,153 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,590,000 after acquiring an additional 111,570 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

