Allworth Financial LP Raises Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 43.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.