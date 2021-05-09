Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,772 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 13,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KIM opened at $21.46 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

