The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Increased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,266 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342,126 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $870,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,718 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,893,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $73.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.40. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $74.02. The stock has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a PE ratio of 122.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.92.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

