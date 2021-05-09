Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $6.14 Million Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 77,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 12,713 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 34,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ViacomCBS by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 47,761 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Moffett Nathanson raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barrington Research downgraded ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average is $46.77.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.