Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 404.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,325 shares during the last quarter. Darrell & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,429,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 471,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,226,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,197,000 after acquiring an additional 263,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWL. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Newell Brands stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.75. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

