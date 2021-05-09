Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,500 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,233.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Insiders have sold a total of 242,012 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,824 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FITB opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $42.38.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.