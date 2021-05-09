ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ResMed were worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 435.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $503,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,121,293.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $800,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,427.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,832 shares of company stock worth $4,497,541 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $195.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.16 and a 12 month high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.71.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

