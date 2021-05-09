Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $7,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDK stock opened at $166.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $116.78 and a 52-week high of $167.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

