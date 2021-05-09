1,424 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

WLTW stock opened at $270.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $179.31 and a 12-month high of $271.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.09.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

