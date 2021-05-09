US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on O. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

O opened at $68.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.03. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.94%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

