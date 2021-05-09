Pantos Market Capitalization Achieves $8.23 Million (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, Pantos has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $8.23 million and approximately $82,790.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pantos coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00068584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.21 or 0.00250098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 86.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $704.15 or 0.01212806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003677 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00031569 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.75 or 0.00778088 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,113.23 or 1.00092531 BTC.

Pantos launched on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,613,287 coins. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

