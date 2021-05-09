PayPie Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. PayPie has a market cap of $4.25 million and $4,989.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPie coin can currently be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PayPie has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00084802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00067570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00105600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.17 or 0.00787415 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,298.23 or 0.09125524 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00047531 BTC.

PayPie Coin Profile

PayPie (PPP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

Buying and Selling PayPie

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

