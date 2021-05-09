Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 525 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after acquiring an additional 686,175 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,232,171,000 after purchasing an additional 220,007 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,618,000 after purchasing an additional 158,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,646,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $290.55 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $219.52 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.14 and a 200-day moving average of $276.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

