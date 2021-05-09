Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $5,722,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 296,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,069,000 after purchasing an additional 54,449 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Public Storage by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSA opened at $277.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.22. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $172.11 and a 12 month high of $283.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.13.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

