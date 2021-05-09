Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $372.50 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $238.58 and a 52 week high of $388.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $371.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.75.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

