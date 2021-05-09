Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 41 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $394.22 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $117.85 and a 52-week high of $396.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $375.07 and a 200-day moving average of $308.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

