Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.650-14.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $319.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $140.01 and a 12 month high of $323.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $324.14.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $4,307,918.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares in the company, valued at $34,273,540.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $1,249,629.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,321.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,836 shares of company stock worth $8,423,479 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

