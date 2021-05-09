Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.37

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.37 and traded as high as $39.46. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $39.40, with a volume of 156,559 shares.
FMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth about $54,044,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth about $19,549,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 511,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 77,799 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter worth about $19,909,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 336,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,001,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (NYSE:FMS)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
