Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.37

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.37 and traded as high as $39.46. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $39.40, with a volume of 156,559 shares.

FMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 7.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth about $54,044,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth about $19,549,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 511,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 77,799 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter worth about $19,909,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 336,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,001,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.